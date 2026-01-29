Greater Noida: 35-year-old man dies by suicide after jumping from 16th floor

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from the 16th floor of his apartment in a Greater Noida housing society on Tuesday evening, police said. The family is originally from Bihar. He was living with his wife, sister-in-law and his eight-year-old son, police said. (Representational image)

The man was allegedly suffering from depression due to prolonged unemployment. He had worked in the IT sector, police said, adding that his wife was also from the same field.

Police said the man’s family contacted them. “He jumped from the 16th floor of the society. He had been jobless for some time and there were some family issues,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police.

After the incident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“No suicide note was found. However, after talking to the family, the circumstances appear fairly conclusive,” Kumar added.

No case has been registered so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is being carried out by Bisrakh police, officials said.

“Post-mortem could not be conducted on Tuesday as it was late night. After the reports, we will decide whether a case needs to be registered,” said K G Sharma, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.