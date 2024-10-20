Greater Noida: 38-year-old man arrested for murdering daughter after she went out for a day

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly brutally assaulting his teenage daughter and leaving the 17-year-old to die near the Bishada underpass in Greater Noida, officers said on Saturday, adding that they suspect the case is a hate crime. During the probe, police contacted nearby police stations and discovered that a 17-year-old girl had been reported missing from a neighbourhood in Hapur Chungi, Ghaziabad on October 13. (Representational image)

Police said the accused, originally from UP’s Amroha district, recently moved to Ghaziabad, where he worked as a construction worker.

Giving details of the case, police said on October 14, an unidentified body was discovered near the Bishada underpass, and it had such grievous injuries that officers initially suspected that the deceased was killed in a road accident, and filed a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death of any person by any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) at the Dadri police station.

During the probe, police contacted nearby police stations and discovered that a 17-year-old girl had been reported missing from a neighbourhood in Hapur Chungi, Ghaziabad on October 13.

“The girl’s mother identified the deceased as her daughter. During detailed questioning, she said that the girl had gone out on October 13 without telling anyone, and the parents reported her missing. However, later that night, the girl returned home, and the 38-year-old told his family that they had to leave for their village in Amroha immediately,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

“The 38-year-old drove his family on a bike to the Bishada underpass, where he beat the girl with a rock, accusing her of going out with a boy, and threatening his wife and minor son not to interfere,” Kumar said.

The family then left the injured girl on the side of the road and sped away toward Amroha. The 17-year-old’s body was discovered the next morning.

Based on the interrogation of the girl’s mother, police arrested her husband on Saturday and confiscated his bike as well as the rock he used to assault the girl.

“We have changed the investigation to BNS section 103(1) (murder),” Kumar said.