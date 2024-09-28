Greater Noida: 62-year-old man held for wife’s murder

A 62-year-old man accused of killing his wife on Friday has been arrested by Noida police, officers said on Saturday. An iron rod that the suspect allegedly used to hit his wife on the head, leading to her death, has also been seized, they added. The accused reportedly told the police during interrogation that he and his wife often had disputes, the DCP said (File Photo)

According to police, the suspect, identified as Putan Singh, was apprehended near a CNG pump in the Ecotech-3 area in Greater Noida, following a police investigation using local intelligence and CCTV surveillance.

Singh and his wife, Rajni, 50, are originally from Lakhimpur Kheri and were currently living at Kheda Choganpur village in Greater Noida, police said. Following the incident on Friday evening, the police seized the iron rod that Singh allegedly used to fatally strike his wife on the head., they added.

The incident was reported to Noida police on Friday evening via the 112-emergency helpline by neighbours who heard the cry for help. “Police reached the spot and took custody of the body, while the husband was found absconding. The couple has six daughters, all of whom are married. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched into the matter. On Saturday, the husband was held by the police and the weapon was recovered from him,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

Singh reportedly told the police during interrogation that he and his wife often had disputes, the DCP said. “He admitted to repeatedly assaulting her with iron rods. On Friday, they were fighting again, and in a fit of rage, he hit her with the iron rod. He fled after realising she had died,” DCP Avasthy added. The accused’s medical examination following his arrest did not show traces of intoxication, police said.

The accused now faces charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and has been remanded to judicial custody following his court appearance on Saturday, police said.