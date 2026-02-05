Greater Noida: After video of fight over dog goes viral, woman detained

A woman was detained after a video showing a heated verbal altercation between two residents of a housing society in Sector 4, Greater Noida, over a pet dog went viral on social media, police said. In the purported video, which has been widely shared on social media, the woman can be seen holding a dog and hurling abuses at another resident, who is recording the incident on a mobile phone. During the argument, the woman is also heard accusing the other resident of hitting her dog. (HT Archive)

The woman, said to be in her 20s, was detained in connection with the incident that allegedly took place on Tuesday morning. The police, however, have not disclosed her identity.HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Police said the dispute arose after objections were raised over a pet dog “being made to relieve itself” in a common area of the society.

According to Lokendra Kumar who recorded the incident, the argument began when his wife objected to the act.

“My wife was returning after dropping our child at school when she noticed a woman with her dog. The dog was relieving itself in the society premises. My wife objected and told her that there is a ₹500 fine for such violations. After that, the woman started yelling at my wife and using abusive language,” Kumar said.

“The dispute was over the fact that a dog was being made to relieve itself in the basement, which is a common area. Another resident objected to this, following which a verbal argument broke out between the two parties,” said K G Sharma, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

The police clarified that no physical assault took place and that the incident was limited to verbal abuse.

A case has been registered under Section 352 (deliberate insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bisrakh police station, the officer said, adding that further investigation in the matter is ongoing.