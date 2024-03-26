 Greater Noida authority begins drive against illegal posters and banners - Hindustan Times
Greater Noida authority begins drive against illegal posters and banners

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Mar 27, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The authority officials said putting up advertising material without permission is not allowed in the city as that results in revenue loss to the government and also ends up defacing the city.

The Greater Noida authority said it has formed five teams to carry out a drive against illegal advertisement banners, posters and advertising unipoles, officials said on Monday, adding that enforcement has been stepped up in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Noida authority workers removing an illegally put up advertisement. (HT Archive)
“Our five teams are removing unauthorised posters, banners and other kinds of advertisements from the city walls and other public spaces. The drive will continue in the coming days,” said Annapurna Garg, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Garg said the five teams are led by officer on special duty Vishu Raza, who will make sure that all illegal advertisements are removed.

These teams are mainly focusing on areas in Surajpur, district magistrate office area, city’s main 130 metre wide road, Kasna and Greater Noida West, among others.

As per the rules, the authority allows the installation of advertising unipole, hoarding or a poster only after issuance of permission.

“A company or individual has to apply for permission for a particular location to put up an advertisement board or unipole. The authority will then conduct a site verification to check whether the advertisement at that particular site it will pose a risk to commuters or a hindrance to smooth flow of traffic. After site clearance, the authority charges a certain fee and then forms a team that supervises if the company or individual is following rules while putting up unipole or other kinds of material,” said a Greater Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
