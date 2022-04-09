Greater Noida authority decides to redevelop Kasna and Surajpur villages
The Greater Noida authority has decided to redevelop two of the city’s old villages --Kasna and Surajpur --whose residents are facing multiple issues such as bad roads, overflowing drains, sanitation problems and choked sewers, officials said Friday.
The authority’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan inspected Kasna and Surajpur along with the staff and prepared a roadmap for the redevelopment of both villages on Friday.
“We have directed the staff to issue tenders to select an agency for the redevelopment project. We have a target to prepare a detailed project report in the next three months so that work can be started on the ground at the earliest,” said Bhooshan.
Officials said the authority will spend ₹100 crore on the redevelopment project--it has sanctioned a ₹50 crore budget for each village--which will include beautifying drains, developing green zones along storm water drains, renovating old historic buildings, constructing footpaths and roads, recreational zones and parks, among other services.
The authority has set a target to complete the redevelopment project by 2025.
Currently, Dadri Road in Surajpur, a key road,is in bad condition--there are overflowing drains--and residents of the areas around it face drinking water issues and other civic problems. Similarly, Kasna Road that connects Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk--the city’s busiest traffic junction--with Eastern Peripheral Expressway is completely encroached upon by vendors and parked auto-rickshaws. The authority has plans to beautify these two roads-- Dadri Road and Kasna Road--with walkways and greenery after removing encroachments, said officials.
“The Greater Noida authority has made a lot of promises in the past with regard to development work in urban villages. But nothing has happened so far. We hope that the redevelopment plan is implemented as promised. These two villages face problems such as bad roads, overflowing sewers, improper sanitation and others,” said Praveen Bharatiya, founder-president of India Against Corruption, a citizens’ group in Greater Noida.
In 1992, Greater Noida was established by the Uttar Pradesh government to house industrial units in the region. The Gautam Budh Nagar’s district magistrate office, district court and police building all are located in Surajpur, around 25km from central Noida.
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, discusses elections in Gujarat and HP
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, in New Delhi on Friday evening. Pilot reached Delhi after his visit to Ajmer where he had gone to attend the wedding of a Congress leader. Pilot had earlier met Rahul and Priyanka before assembly elections in Punjab in the first week of January.
Chandigarh MC commissioner carries out ‘on-foot’ visit to Sector 15
Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra conducted an on-foot visit to Sector 15 on Friday to take stock of ongoing development work and to hear the residents' grievances. This was the third 'on-foot' visit of the commissioner, along with a team of engineers. The commissioner was accompanied by area councillor Saurav Joshi, all superintending engineers and concerned executive engineers, junior engineers of the municipal corporation, office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.
Three held for duping man of ₹20 lakh in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly duping a man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of exchanging notes of larger denominations. The police recovered ₹25.50 lakh cash and a car from the three men, officials said on Friday. The three were presently residing in rented accommodations in high-rise societies in Greater Noida West. Arvind Kumar was known to the victim and acted as the middleman, police said.
Gunpoint robbery at oil shop in Ludhiana
Three miscreants barged into an oil shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi on Friday evening and robbed ₹40 lakh after holding an employee at gunpoint. The accused were captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area. The victim, Ajmail, said the robbers turned up at the spot, brandished a weapon at him and asked for the keys of the locker. When he resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed him and snatched the keys from him.
Advisory issued for test blast at Supertech twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the firms chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the Supertech twin towers, have issued an advisory to residents in neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Sector 93A in Noida on April 10 (Sunday). The 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — are expected to be demolished on May 22, following a Supreme Court order.
