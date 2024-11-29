Greater Noida authority earmarks 100 crore for theme parks, arterial roads

The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it has earmarked ₹100 crore for developing four theme based parks and also redeveloping a 130m wide, 27km long arterial road connecting Greater Noida West with Greater Noida. The authority has got proposals from different companies and the tenders will be issued once the designs and rates are finalised. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The redevelopment project aims to elevate the quality of public spaces in Greater Noida, offering diverse and engaging outdoor experiences for residents.

The authority will spend ₹50 crore on City Park, also called Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park, Children’s Park, Ayurveda Park, and D Park with an aim to create unique recreational zones for residents.

The authority will revamp the City Park and D Park, thronged by daily visitors, on unique themes to beautify the green spaces. The Children’s Park in Omicron 1 will be developed with specialised play areas and recreational facilities.

The Ayurveda Park near Roja Yakubpur will highlight India’s ancient medical science through thoughtfully designed exhibits and landscapes as the authority wants to create recreational spaces, where families visit and children can learn about the cultural heritage of the country.

Greater Noida authority additional CEO Ashutosh Dwivedi will head a committee comprising additional CEO Srilakshmi VS and additional CEO Prerna Singh that has been formed to oversee the project.

The authority will spend ₹50 crore on widening the 130m road connecting Greater Noida West to Greater Noida to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion ahead of the opening of the Noida international airport on April 17, 2025.

“The widening is being executed in phases, with the upcoming phase slated to cover nine kilometres. The first phase, covering eight kilometers, has already been completed, and the remaining 10 kilometres will be widened in the next phase,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

“The road expansion will include additional lanes and other infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the anticipated surge in traffic. The is will ensure seamless connectivity for commuters travelling to and from Greater Noida, Noida Phase 3, and Ghaziabad. The authority has decided to widen, beautify and improve city roads with an aim to offer smooth and congestion free commute to road users,” said Singh.