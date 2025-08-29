Greater Noida authority proposes FAR revision for IT, ITES and Biotech plots

The Greater Noida authority has proposed a revision in its Building Regulations 2010 to change the floor area ratio (FAR) in its information technology (IT), ITES and Biotech Park plots, officials said on Thursday. The authority proposed the revisions after representations came from plot allottees, who demanded more ground coverage and vertical development into the IT and ITES projects in the industrial town. The allottees had suggested increasing the FAR as high as 4 to examine the matter, and the authority formed a committee of officials under the chairmanship of the additional CEO. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The authority formed a committee recommending an FAR of 2.5 for plots on roads less than 24 metres wide and allowing 2.5 to 4 FAR for those on wider roads. Officials said the higher FAR would attract IT/ITES firms and multinationals, create jobs, and boost revenue, though it would also require infrastructure upgrades. The proposal was placed before the authority’s board in July 2025 so it can be forwarded to the state government for approval.

“This is under process and once the state government gives approval, the requisite changes will be made in the bylaws for the IT, ITES and Biotech Park plots. Following the demands from the allottees the chairman had directed us to send the proposal to the state government,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

In accordance with the process, the authority has now called objections and suggestions against the changes, said officials. Once the process of resolving the suggestions and objections will be completed in around 15 days, the authority will once again send the proposal to the state government that will approve and send it back to the authority for implementation, said officials.

The plot allottees said that the existing FAR of 2 was insufficient to meet the region’s rapidly growing demand for high-quality office spaces. They pointed out that Greater Noida is emerging as a hub of investment and industrial development, with rising interest from technology firms, allied industries, and multinational companies. A higher FAR, they said, would enable more efficient land use, ensure sustainable development, and provide both economic and social benefits.

The allottees had suggested increasing the FAR as high as 4 to examine the matter, and the authority formed a committee of officials under the chairmanship of the additional CEO. The committee reviewed the proposals and compared the prevailing norms with those in the adjoining Noida region, where a FAR of 2.5 is already permitted on IT/ITES plots located on roads 24 metres wide and above.

The committee said that additional revenue earned from purchasable FAR could be reinvested in improving civic infrastructure such as water supply, sewerage, and road networks to support the higher development density.

The authority officials said that the proposed change would not only attract large-scale IT and ITES investments but also generate significant employment opportunities and help align the city’s growth with global planning standards.

Officials said that objections and suggestions would be sought from the general public and after considering the feedback, the amendments will be sent to the state government for final approval and notification.