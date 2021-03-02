IND USA
Greater Noida Authority sanctions 1,000 crore to upgrade power infra

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday sanctioned 1,000 crore to upgrade and enhance the existing infrastructure in the city to supply electricity as per the expected future demands in the newly developed residential and industrial clusters
By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:41 PM IST

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday sanctioned 1,000 crore to upgrade and enhance the existing infrastructure in the city to supply electricity as per the expected future demands in the newly developed residential and industrial clusters.The authority plans to set up as many as five additional power sub-stations to meet the increasing power demand.

The move comes after officials noted an increase in the occupancy level in residential areas in the city and an increase in the local population in view of the ongoing Noida International Airport work. Currently Greater Noida’s population is around 800,000 and it is expected to increase up to 2,500,000 by 2031, said officials.

Currently the electricity demand is 500 megawatt per day in Greater Noida and it is expected to increase three times of what it is now, stated an official estimate. To meet the future demand, the authority has decided to spend 1000 crore on setting up 5 new power sub-stations in different areas.

“If we start work on these power sub-stations now, then only the city will be able to get required electricity supply in the time to come. We have sanctioned 1,000 crore for 5 new sub-stations,” said Deep Chand additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority’s top officials also met with officials of Noida Power Corporation Limited(NCPL) and planned to set up sub-stations.

Currently, Greater Noida has 16,000 consumers in urban areas and 65,000 consumers in rural areas. With the increase in occupancy of vacant flats, the demand for the power supply is bound to go up.

“With the rise in population, the pressure on sewer lines, drainage network and other infrastructure is also expected to rise. So will the demand of electricity. If we need to maintain the quality of civic amenities, then we need to increase the supply of electricity,” said Chand.

According to the authority it has planned to set up one 400 KV power sub-station in village Amarpur, two 220KV stations, one each in Jalpura and Sector Knowledge Park-5, two power sub-stations of 132KV each in Sector Ecotech 8 and one in Sector Ecotech 10. The authority will enhance the capacity of 220KV power sub-station in Sector 123 to 400KV, said officials.

Currently the city depends on a 132KV sub-station located in Surajpur and 220 KV sub-station in RC Greens, said officials.

“We are working well in advance to provide uninterrupted power supply to our consumers anticipating an increase in demand,” said S Ganguli vice-president of NPCL.

