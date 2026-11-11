Virgo Horoscope Today, November 11, 2026: Growing confidence may bring fresh momentum, but rising expenses could need attention

A sibling will be on your mind as your confidence strengthens and you feel readier to make a call or take a short trip. Initiative will flow, and these everyday exchanges will go well. Restlessness and lethargy may still affect you, making the day feel uneven at first. A bold move will inspire you to put in more effort, so your willingness to begin will become an important part of the story. You will feel more involved once there is something definite to do. The day will carry a useful sense of movement, even when your energy and your confidence seem to be running at different speeds.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will remain steady, giving the day a dependable personal background. Children will shine and get the results they want, bringing a happy focus to family conversation. Venus, retrograde and debilitated in Virgo, your first house, brings affection and the wish for comfort, making familiar expressions of warmth especially appealing. You will be more aware of how you want to feel in your own surroundings and in close company. Share the pleasure of a child’s progress. A conversation with your spouse will carry the ease of an established bond, even if your restless mood makes you less inclined to sit still for long.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Students can accomplish their academic aims easily, and the day will give personal effort a clear direction. The Moon in Scorpio in your third house all day supports initiative, with calls and short trips going well. A bold step in your work will inspire more effort, helping you move from thinking about a task to becoming involved in it. Your strengthening confidence will be useful where you have to speak for yourself or begin an assignment independently. Start with the part that requires your own action. Children’s desired results will add encouragement at home, while your academic progress will make the day feel more purposeful. The strongest momentum will come from participation.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Money will be earned through your hard work alone, keeping the link between effort and income clear. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, brings higher outgoings and attention to charity or private needs. Spending on a good cause will sit well with you, although ordinary expenses will also claim their share. Affection and the wish for comfort will add an interest in pleasure-spending. Watch the total rise in outgoings. Set aside what your regular commitments require before choosing an extra purchase. You will feel more satisfied with money connected to something you have personally done, and the day’s financial picture will keep your own contribution firmly in view.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Restlessness and lethargy may make your energy feel changeable, even as your self-confidence grows. You will want to get moving, then feel the appeal of stopping for a while. Sleep will matter, and a private interval will feel welcome after calls or local travel. Give yourself a clear stopping point in the evening. The day’s encouragement will come from seeing that you can take action despite an uneven mood. A small beginning will feel engaging once you have made it, particularly when the task has a personal purpose. By the evening, you will be more conscious of the difference between feeling confident and feeling fully rested, and quiet time will hold a stronger appeal.
Tip for the Day: Make the first call, then leave enough time for proper rest.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More