Greater Noida authority to build 5 sewage treatment plants

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to build five sewage treatment plants (STPs) to treat wastewater and recycle the same for irrigation purposes. The five will comprise one of 45 million litre daily (MLD) capacity plant in Sector 45, 12 MLD capacity plant in Sector IT City, 50 MLD capacity in Sector Knowledge Park V, 42 MLD capacity in Sector Ecotech VI, and 72 MLD capacity in Sector MU. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We are developing adequate infrastructure and civic facilities keeping in view the demands of this growing city. And building the STPs is the same in the direction of making the city ecologically sustainable and creating benchmark. With the help of STPs, the authority will be able to treat waste water and recycle the same for irrigation and other purposes,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority.

In principle, the CEO approved the estimate of ₹40 crore for the 12 MLD STP project (for Sector IT City) on Monday after the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) gave a go ahead for the detailed project report (DPR).

“As the authority’s CEO has given approval for this 12 MLD STP, the authority will now process it as per the law, paving way for the work to start at the ground in next three to four months. This STP is important as it will treat waste water in IT City, Murshadpur and Gharbara village areas thereby helping addressing sewage treatment issues in this cluster,” said Ashutosh Diwevedi, additional CEO (ADCEO), Greater Noida authority.

The authority has also issued tender to finalise construction agency for the 45 MLD capacity plant to be built in Sector 1 -- home to dozens of newly developed group housing projects.

The CEO has already given a go ahead for the project that will facilitate handling the sewage treatment in these group housing projects. The authority will spend ₹80 crore on this project’s construction.

“We are likely to finalise the construction agency for this 45 MLD project in the next one month or so. We have a target to start work on this project in January-end, 2025 as per the plan,” said ADCEO.

Meanwhile, the CEO has also asked the water works department to prepare DPR of three new STPs in Knowledge Park-V, Knowledge Park-VI, and MU. Once the DPR and budget estimate of these three projects are ready, these will be tabled for discussion and approval in future.

Currently, the Greater Noida authority has 4 STPs functional in the city areas to treat the sewage of residential areas. The biggest STP of 137 MLD capacity located in Kasna area, the second STP of 20 MLD in Sector Ecotech-III, third of 15 MLD in Sector Ecotech-II, and the fourth of 2 MLD in Badalpur, where the treated wastewater is recycled for irrigation purposes located in nearby green areas, said officials.