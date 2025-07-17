Greater Noida authority to hire single agency for civic woes of the city

Greater Noida The Greater Noida authority has decided to hire one private agency to manage water supply and civic maintenance issues in the city, ending the ambiguity and tussle that usually crop up over jurisdiction area when civic problems arise. The move came with the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG issuing directions on Tuesday to engage only one agency for the water supply and civic issues, ending the old system of hiring multiple agencies for handling the civic work. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The move came with the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG issuing directions on Tuesday to engage only one agency for the water supply and civic issues, ending the old system of hiring multiple agencies for handling the civic work, said officials on Wednesday.

He has asked for preparing a request for proposal that will be issued inviting proposals from interested agencies of which one agency will be finalised soon, said officials, adding that it will be done under the authority’s “One City One Operator” project.

“When we question a contractor about the waste or other civic issue, he blames another contractor working in a nearby area. The multiple contractors working in the same sector or same road leads to passing the buck onto one another… If there will be only one agency for the entire city, there will be no confusion and civic services will improve,” said a Greater Noida authority officer aware of the development.

The single operator will be for the entire city, including urban and rural areas covering around 150 villages, where civic issues are galore prompting farmers to protest on different occasions, the officer added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the authority’s additional chief executive officer Prerna Singh conducted a review meeting with the water and maintenance department, directing the staff to expedite the work on the drainage, sewage projects, and other civic amenities in the city.

“We have also directed the staff to install water metres in at least 10 % of households initially to stop water wastage. Also, we have asked the staff to address water supply and other maintenance issues properly,” the ADCEO said.