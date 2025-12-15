Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Greater Noida: Cab driver held for planning 2L robbery

ByArun Singh
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 06:34 am IST

Police were informed one-and-a-half hours after the incident on emergency number 112, around 5.45 pm

Noida: The Noida police on Sunday detained a car driver for orchestrating a 2 lakh robbery, a day after a 58-year-old accountant of a Greater Noida-based construction firm accompanying him, was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Noida Sector 62 underpass while commuting in their company’s car.

When statements of the accountant and driver were recorded, contradictions were found. After extensive investigation, Ompal revealed that he, along with four accomplices, had planned the robbery. (Representational image)
When statements of the accountant and driver were recorded, contradictions were found. After extensive investigation, Ompal revealed that he, along with four accomplices, had planned the robbery. (Representational image)

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Ompal (single name), who had been working for the company for the last six years. He was held for carrying out the robbery with four accomplices, said officers urging anonymity.

Police scanned nearly 200 CCTV cameras from Delhi to Noida installed on the duo’s route before nabbing Ompal. Both worked for the same firm. Though the driver was found complicit, the accountant’s involvement has not been found yet, they added.

On Saturday afternoon, accountant Naval Kishore, filed an FIR stating that, “On Friday, around 4 pm, when I was returning to my office along with driver Ompal after collecting cash of 2 lakh from Delhi, a car without a registration number intercepted us. Four men boarded in the car, alleging that we were involved in a fight, and asked for letting them check the car’s boot.”

“As my driver alighted the vehicle, they robbed the cash at gunpoint,” reads the FIR.

Police were informed one-and-a-half hours after the incident on emergency number 112, around 5.45 pm. “We were informed that they decided to file the complaint after consulting with their seniors in the company,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, SHO (Sector 63).

When statements of the accountant and driver were recorded, contradictions were found. After extensive investigation, Ompal revealed that he, along with four accomplices, had planned the robbery, the officer added.

As Ompal left for Noida with the accountant, he alerted his accomplices on their snapchat group, and they followed the car. He was driving the car at around 20 km per hour in Sector 62 underpass when the other suspects stopped them, officers said.

“Ompal has been detained, and efforts are underway to nab his accomplices. A case under Section 309 (robbery) of BNS was registered, and Section 317 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) will be added to the FIR,” said SHO Singh, adding that further investigation is underway.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida: Cab driver held for planning 2L robbery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Noida police detained a driver, Ompal, for orchestrating a ₹2 lakh robbery involving an accountant from the same construction firm. The robbery occurred when four men, posing as enforcers, stopped their car at gunpoint. Following an investigation and contradictions in statements, Ompal confessed to planning the robbery with accomplices. Efforts to apprehend the others are ongoing.