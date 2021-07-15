Greater Noida: Contractor alleges assault, abduction by former partner

Greater Noida: A city-based building contractor has alleged that he was abducted and assaulted on Wednesday night by his former partner who let him go after extorting ₹40 lakh from him.

The contractor, Sachin Sharma, is a resident of Eldeco Greens society under the Beta 2 police jurisdiction. According to the police, Sharma and his former partner, a resident of the same society, were working on a project in Bulandshahr but due to delays, the latter pulled out of the project six months ago and was asking for his ₹1 crore.

“Around 7.30pm, the former partner called Sharma and asked him to meet on the premises of the society. Soon, they left the premises,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that he was taken by the former partner and his three goons forcefully and they demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore for his release.

The amount was negotiated down to ₹40 lakh which, Sharma claimed, was collected by the partner’s wife, the police said, adding that he was allowed to go after five hours.

A case was registered on Thursday against the former partner, his wife and three associates for extortion and assault at Beta 2 police station. The police said that Sharma’s partner is currently at large.

“There are inconsistencies in Sharma’s statements. Initially, he claimed that the money was collected from various sources and then delivered by an office boy. However, the lenders have not corroborated these claims. Later, Sharma said that the money was taken from a female friend. We are still verifying whether the money exchanged hands or not,” said Pandey.

The officials said that a probe in the matter is underway and due legal action will be taken against any wrongdoers, including the complainant.