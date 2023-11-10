Greater Noida deputes 26 teams to rectify faults, ensure uninterrupted supply for Diwali

The Greater Noida power distribution company, the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), will be deputing as many as 26 teams in the urban and rural parts of the city to report and rectify power-related concerns during Diwali (November 12). A helpline number --0120-6226666 -- and WhatsApp number --9718722222 -- have been launched for consumers to report any issues or power related complaints. (HT Archive)

Officials said the discom will ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents for four days, starting November 10, in view of the upcoming festivities.

An advisory has also been issued for celebrating a safe Diwali and taking necessary precautions while bursting firecrackers, as these may result in accidents and injuries, said officials.

Discom spokesperson Manoj Jha said on Friday, “The NPCL has been working on providing round-the-clock supply to residents of urban and rural areas of Greater Noida, during the festival of Diwali, on November 11 and 12. As many as 26 teams will remain deputed in the city to address grievances of consumers, and power-related issues.”

“The special teams will be assigned duties from 5pm till 1am starting November 10 (Dhanteras) and ending a day after Diwali, on November 13 (Govardhan Puja),” said the official.

Of the 26 teams, 10 teams will be deputed in urban areas, five in Greater Noida West and five teams each in Kasna and Surajpur divisions, said NPCL.

An official at the discom said, “Multiple accidents have happened in the past as safety measures were not followed during bursting of firecrackers during Diwali. Therefore, people are urged not to burst firecrackers in public places, near power poles, cables, transformers, or any electrical equipment.”

The discom also appealed to the consumers to take necessary precautions while installing electric lights and maintain sufficient distance from power cables, and ensure there is no overloading of electrical appliances.

