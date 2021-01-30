IND USA
Greater Noida: Four get 20 years in jail for raping 14-year-old minor
noida news

Greater Noida: Four get 20 years in jail for raping 14-year-old minor

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to four men for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2015
By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:44 PM IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to four men for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2015.

The victim’s father had lodged an FIR at Jewar police station on July 13, 2015. He had alleged that Mohsin enticed his 14-year-old daughter and took her with him as some villagers had seen him with the girl. The police had then registered a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping woman to compel her mar­riage) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had recovered the victim and launched an investigation in the case. In her statements to the police, the victim had stated that she was taken to several places and four persons raped her. On July 5, 2016, the police had filed a charge sheet against the four accused -- Mohsin, Allaudin, Sadab and Irshad -- under IPC sections 363,366,368 (confinement), 376D (gang rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, and under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .

The court passed the ruling on Thursday, said Neetu Bishnoi, special public prosecutor.

“Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has awarded 20 years’ imprisonment under IPC section 376D (gang rape) to Mohsin, Allaudin, Sadab and Irshad. The court has also awarded an imprisonment of five years under IPC section 366 to each of them. Both the sentences will run concurrently,” Bishnoi said.

“Besides, Mohsin was also awarded seven years’ imprisonment under IPC section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and two years’ imprisonment under IPC section 471 (using as genuine a forged document),” said Bishnoi.

