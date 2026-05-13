Greater Noida: Husband held over death of newlywed woman

Greater Noida: Police on Tuesday arrested the husband of a 22-year-old newlywed woman who died at her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida’s Dadri, and her body was seized while allegedly being burnt by them on the roadside on May 7. Senior police officials maintained that the actual cause of death remained to ascertained since the investigation is underway and her viscera has been preserved to identify the cause of death. (Representational image)

Based on initial investigation, the police suspected she died by suicide. However, senior police officials maintained that the actual cause of death remained to ascertained since the investigation is underway and her viscera has been preserved to identify the cause of death.

“With the help of electronic surveillance, on Tuesday we arrested the woman’s husband, aged 25, from Greater Noida and seized an SUV used in the crime,” said Prashali Gangwar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

An official part of the investigation said, “According to her husband, the woman died by suicide by hanging herself and he had no involvement in burning her body. He also revealed that on May 7, he quarrelled with his wife after she wished to visit her home. Apart from this, his family members were also in dispute with his wife over other issues.”

However, the official said, “We are considering the case as murder and investigation is underway. We will file a chargesheet on murder charges.”

Police said efforts are underway to nab five other absconding suspects, and further investigation is underway.

Last Saturday, a 22-year-old neighbour of the accused family, who allegedly provided kerosene oil to the family and accompanied them while burning her body.

On May 7, the woman, a resident of Greater Noida’s Mu-2 Sector died under mysterious circumstances. She had married the 25-year-old, a resident of Ghodi Baccheda (Greater Noida), on February 17.

Her body was being allegedly burnt by her husband, in-laws, and their acquaintances on the roadside in Greater Noida just when following her family’s information, police managed to recover the half-burnt body and sent it for autopsy.

The woman’s family, currently residing in Meerut, has informed police that hours before the incident, she had made two distressed calls to them stating that her husband and in-laws were assaulting her. “My sister was being assaulted by her husband and in-laws over our property, in which she had a share. They were pressurising her to transfer it to their name,” the woman’s brother told HT on Sunday.

Police have registered a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against seven identified suspects at Dadri police station.