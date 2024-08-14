Greater Noida launches pet registration service after technical delays

The Greater Noida Authority has successfully launched its free pet registration service through the Mitra app, following months of delays caused by technical glitches. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the service is now fully operational, providing relief to residents who had long demanded the facility. A probe will be initiated in case of complaints, and pet owners may face a penalty of ₹ 2,000 for non-compliance, said the policy. (FIle Photo (Representative Image))

The newly launched service will enable the authority to maintain accurate data on pet animals while facilitating mandatory vaccinations required for registration. “The process of registration of pet animals, including pet dogs and cats, has now commenced. Residents who own a pet animal must get the registration done through the GNIDA’s Mitra app, available on the Play Store for Android smartphones. The process of registration is free of cost,” said Shrilaxmi VS, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The move is seen as a significant step towards promoting responsible pet ownership and enhancing animal welfare within the city. The registration service will benefit both the authorities and residents by ensuring that all pets are vaccinated, thereby reducing the risk of serious diseases in the event of an animal bite. “The service of registration of pet animals will have two benefits. Firstly, the authority will have data on the number of pet animals in the city, which will help in formulating policies, and secondly, pet animals will be vaccinated as vaccination is mandatory for registration. Due to this, there will be no risk of serious disease in case the animal bites someone,” added the ACEO.

The service launch follows the GNIDA board’s approval in June 2024 of a revised pet registration policy. The policy, which incorporated feedback from residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners’ associations (AOAs), and NGOs, was initially set to impose a ₹500 annual registration fee, with the process limited to three months. However, in response to suggestions and directives from Greater Noida authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, the registration is now free and will continue throughout the year.

The revised policy includes strict measures for unregistered pets. A probe will be initiated in case of complaints, and pet owners may face a penalty of ₹2,000 for non-compliance. Additionally, the policy outlines rules for pet owners, such as the mandatory use of service lifts with pets and the requirement to wait if the lift is occupied.

Officials further informed that the RWAs and AWAs have also been given the responsibility to identify pet feeding points while plans are also afoot to develop shelter homes on a public-private partnership basis, with the assistance of NGOs. Land for the facility will be provided by the authority.

“The revised policy shall be strictly implemented and those not abiding by the guidelines will face legal action”, said the ACEO.

GNIDA CEO, NG Ravi Kumar, meanwhile, has appealed to residents who own pet animals, to mandatorily get their pets registered.

Residents of Greater Noida have welcomed the authority’s move, saying it will prevent pet-related nuisance in the city. “The service will help bring down cases and controversies due to pets. This will help in ensuring that the owners are accountable for their pet’s actions,” said Rajveer Singh, a resident of Beta 1.

“This is a long-overdue initiative and now, we can finally get our pets registered and ensure they receive timely vaccinations. I hope the authority will also conduct awareness drives and enforcement to ensure all pet owners register their pets”, said another resident, JP Sharma.