Greater Noida: Man and his two relatives stabbed for messaging neighbour’s wife

A 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed three people for messaging his wife in Greater Noida’s Badalpur locality on Thursday afternoon, said police. During heated arguments, Sonu’s relatives Amit and Prince intervened and tried to pacify the fight, but the issue escalated, and Prajapati took out a key ring with a small knife attached to it from his pocket, and stabbed Sonu, Amit and Prince multiple times, said police. (Representational image)

“The victims have been identified as Sonu, 22, Amit, 27, and Prince, 20, who go by single names and are residents of Dhoom Manikpur area in Badalpur locality, Greater Noida,” said a police officer , asking not to be named.

“On Wednesday, Sanjay Prajapati, who runs a handcart and resides in Chamrawali Bodaki, had come to visit his in-laws home in Dhoom Manikpur, Greater Noida. Prajapati came to know that Sonu was continuously messaging his wife, who was residing at her parents’ home for the past few days,” said the officer, adding that when Prajapati approached Sonu around 12.30pm and asked him why he was messaging his wife, a fight broke out between them.

“During the heated arguments, Sonu’s relatives Amit and Prince intervened and tried to pacify the fight, but the issue escalated, and Prajapati took out a key ring with a small knife attached to it from his pocket,” said Rajeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Prajapati stabbed Sonu, Amit and Prince multiple times, and they sustained injuries to the chest, hand, and back. Later, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and police were alerted. The injured are reported to be out of danger,” said Kumar.

“On a complaint by Sonu, a case under sections 118 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Badalpur police station on Thursday, and efforts are underway to nab the suspect,” said the police, adding that further investigation is underway.