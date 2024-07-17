Ghaziabad: Woman employee, allegedly harassed at workplace, ends life

A 27-year-old woman working for a private firm, ended her life allegedly due to physical and mental harassment by her colleagues, prompting the Ghaziabad police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday, A 27-year-old woman working for a private firm, ended her life allegedly due to physical and mental harassment by her colleagues. (Representational picture)

The deceased woman worked as a tele-caller hired by a third party company for Axis Bank. She lived in Ghaziabad and worked at the firm located in Noida, where she was allegedly being harassed for the past five-six months, her family claimed.

On July 12, the woman killed herself by consuming poison. After the incident, her brother got an FIR lodged under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at the local Nandgram police station in Ghaziabad, reported news agency PTI.

The brother claimed that a note was found in her room, in which she had "written about committing suicide due to harassment by these persons as well as some other staff members", according to the FIR. He claimed that his sister had shared her ordeal to the family three-four days before taking the drastic step. In the FIR, the brother has named three colleagues of his sister, including a woman.

"My younger sister was working at Axis House, Noida. She had told the family three-four days before committing suicide that the employees working with her were harassing her physically and mentally for the last five-six months," her brother alleged.

"Being troubled by the actions of these people, my sister consumed poisonous substance on July 12 at around 4.15 pm, after which we went to MMG Hospital, Ghaziabad and she was treated there," he said. The woman referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi after some time, but she died during treatment the same evening.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad Police have launched an investigation into the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Nandgram) Ravi Kumar Singh said that they were checking CCTV footage from the work place of the deceased. "We are also questioning her colleagues to ascertain facts of the matter. A detailed probe is underway," he said.

