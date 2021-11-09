Greater Noida: Man arrested for allegedly killing wife over domestic dispute

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his wife in Ecotech 3 in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The suspect -- identified as Kundan Kumar -- is a resident of Suthiyana village in Greater Noida. Kundan allegedly killed Laxmi Kumari, 22, over domestic issues on Sunday afternoon and fled the spot. The victim, who was eight months pregnant, and the suspect are both natives of Vaishali in Bihar, said police.

Laxmi’s sister Chanda Kumari, 25, had filed a complaint against the suspect at the Ecotech 3 police station on Sunday. “The couple married in February 2021 and moved to Greater Noida a month ago. My sister suffered from filariasis, due to which her husband used to quarrel with her frequently,” Chanda, who lives in the neighbourhood, said in her complaint.

Chanda’s husband Rajendra Sah said that on Sunday afternoon when his five-year-old daughter visited Laxmi’s place, she saw Kundan beating Laxmi. “My daughter returned home and informed my wife about it. Chanda went to Laxmi’s house and found that her door was locked from inside, and they were shouting at each other. The husband-wife revealed that Kundan recently lost ₹700 in gambling, which led to the quarrel. The duo did not open the gate and told my wife that they will come out after sometime,” Rajendra said, adding that Chanda had returned home after that.

After half an hour, Kundan exited the house and escaped. “My wife visited Laxmi’s house again and found that she was strangled. We then informed the police and filed a complaint,” he added.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Ecotech 3 police station, said a case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder). “The suspect was arrested from Bihar’s Vaishali on Monday, and was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody,” SHO Kumar said.

1 held for stabbing shopkeeper in Greater Noida

On Monday, the Ecotech 3 police arrested a man for stabbing a 25-year-old shopkeeper over a dispute on money transfer, said officials.

The victim -- identified as Adesh Bhati, 25 -- is a resident of Kheda Chauganpur village in Greater Noida. SHO Kumar said that Bhati worked as a money transfer agent.

“Two persons -- Ajay Chauhan, 25, and his brother Vijay Chauhan, 26 -- visited Bhati’s shop on Sunday and asked him to transfer ₹3,400 to a bank account. On this, Bhati said that ₹70 will be charged as a commission for the transfer. This led to an argument and the two suspects allegedly stabbed him,” he said.

Locals took Bhati to a nearby private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police said that a case was registered against the suspects under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Ecotech 3 police station on Sunday. “We have arrested Vijay, and launched a search for Ajay,” SHO Kumar said.