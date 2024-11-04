Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida: Man assaults woman, held after his video goes online

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2024 05:40 AM IST

On October 25, a fight broke out between the duo over some issue, and he assaulted her in full public view inside his society’s premises

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida after a video allegedly showing him publicly assaulting a woman was posted and surfaced on social media platforms on Saturday, said police.

Taking cognisance of the video, the man was arrested on late Saturday night and booked on charges of 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita at Dadri police station. (Representational image)
Taking cognisance of the video, the man was arrested on late Saturday night and booked on charges of 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita at Dadri police station. (Representational image)

The 18-second video clip, posted on social media platform X, shows a man in a T-shirt grabbing a woman by her hair and slapping her multiple times. As locals intervene, the man leaves while hurling abuses.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On Saturday night, police identified the man only as a resident of Omaxe Palm Greens society of Greater Noida, living with his family. “During the investigation, it came to light that the man and the woman, aged around 25, a resident of Delhi, spotted in the video had been friends for the last seven to eight years. They studied at the same college in Delhi,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri.

“On October 25, a fight broke out between the duo over some issue, and he assaulted her in full public view inside his society’s premises. A local resident recorded the video, which eventually went viral after a week on social media platforms on Saturday,” the officer added.

Taking cognisance of the video, the man was arrested on late Saturday night and booked on charges of 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita at Dadri police station. The woman did not file any written complaint with Dadri police station yet, said police adding that the man’s name is withheld to shield the woman’s identity.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //