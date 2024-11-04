Greater Noida: Man assaults woman, held after his video goes online

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida after a video allegedly showing him publicly assaulting a woman was posted and surfaced on social media platforms on Saturday, said police. Taking cognisance of the video, the man was arrested on late Saturday night and booked on charges of 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita at Dadri police station. (Representational image)

The 18-second video clip, posted on social media platform X, shows a man in a T-shirt grabbing a woman by her hair and slapping her multiple times. As locals intervene, the man leaves while hurling abuses.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On Saturday night, police identified the man only as a resident of Omaxe Palm Greens society of Greater Noida, living with his family. “During the investigation, it came to light that the man and the woman, aged around 25, a resident of Delhi, spotted in the video had been friends for the last seven to eight years. They studied at the same college in Delhi,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri.

“On October 25, a fight broke out between the duo over some issue, and he assaulted her in full public view inside his society’s premises. A local resident recorded the video, which eventually went viral after a week on social media platforms on Saturday,” the officer added.

Taking cognisance of the video, the man was arrested on late Saturday night and booked on charges of 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita at Dadri police station. The woman did not file any written complaint with Dadri police station yet, said police adding that the man’s name is withheld to shield the woman’s identity.