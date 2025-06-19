Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Greater Noida: Man dozes on duty, causing feeder outage; suspended

ByMaria Khan
Jun 19, 2025 07:00 AM IST

GREATER NOIDA: A technician posted at a 33/11 kV power substation in Greater Noida has been suspended after being allegedly found asleep on duty, leading to an unnecessary feeder shutdown and disruption in power supply, said Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Noida Zone, officials on Wednesday.

During suspension, Chaudhary will remain attached to the 33/11 kV Bhatta substation and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. (HT Photos)
Rahul Chaudhary, was deployed at the Ithaira power substation as sub-station operator, under the electricity distribution subdivision of Greater Noida, they added.

Discom officials said that on June 8 night, he unnecessarily switched off 11kV(kilovolt) feeder number 5 at the substation. When consumers and the sub-divisional officer (SDO) tried to contact the substation’s department to inquire about the outage, Chaudhary did not respond. Around 2.50am, as the SDO inspected the substation Chaudhary was found asleep.

“During a surprise inspection on June 8 around midnight, the staffer posted at 33/11 kV Itaihara substation was found asleep while an 11kV feeder had been unnecessarily shut down, affecting power supply to consumers. His conduct reflected negligence and violation of service norms. He has now been suspended pending further inquiry,” said Rahul Sharma, executive engineer, electricity distribution division, Greater Noida.

Additionally, the log sheet reportedly contained no entry regarding the feeder shutdown or any details post 11pm, raising concerns about negligence and dereliction of duty.

Officials said that the department observed that power outage due to staffer’s actions not only disrupted supply to consumers but also tarnished the department’s image. It found Chaudhary prima-facie guilty of negligence, failure to perform his responsibilities, and in violation of rule 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956 (breach of conduct expected by employees.

“During suspension, Chaudhary will remain attached to the 33/11 kV Bhatta substation and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. However, this payment will be subject to his submission of a certificate declaring that he is not engaged in any employment, trade, or profession during the suspension period,” Sharma added.

