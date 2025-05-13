Menu Explore
Greater Noida: Man drags dog behind auto-rickshaw, held

ByArun Singh
May 13, 2025 09:12 AM IST

When Nitin was interrogated, he said when he was carrying his pet dog in his auto-rickshaw, it jumped, and the leash stuck behind the auto, which triggered the incident

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly dragging a pet dog behind his auto-rickshaw for around a kilometre in Kasna locality, Greater Noida, on Saturday night, police said, adding that the man is booked and the dog’s condition is stable.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a pet dog (Indie breed) tied to an auto-rickshaw and being dragged while the vehicle is moving at a high speed. (Representational image)
A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a pet dog (Indie breed) tied to an auto-rickshaw and being dragged while the vehicle is moving at a high speed.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a pet dog (Indie breed) tied to an auto-rickshaw and being dragged while the vehicle is moving at a high speed. Taking cognizance of the incident, police traced the auto-driver.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police said the suspect was identified as a resident of Dadha, Kasna.

“When we investigated, it was found that there was no registration number behind the auto. After identifying the location, locals identified the man as Nitin Huda, who committed the crime,” reads the FIR registered by the sub-inspector Dharmendra Singh.

“When Nitin was interrogated, he said when he was carrying his pet dog in his auto-rickshaw, it jumped, and the leash stuck behind the auto, which triggered the incident,” said Kasna’s station house officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar Shukla.

The SHO said Nitin’s statements seemed unconvincing. “Based on the evidence, we have booked him on charges of Section 11(1)(a) of the Animal Cruelty Act, and he was arrested,” he added.

