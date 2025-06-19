Greater Noida: Man duped of 1 crore after 23-day digital arrest

Greater Noida: A 59-year-old person in Greater Noida’s Jewar lost ₹1 cr to cyber frauds after being allegedly put under “digital arrest” for 23 days (till June 12), police said on Wednesday, adding that he realised the scam only after contacting police to recover his money as assured by the fraudsters. Police said the victim, a retired IAF officer, lives in Jewar, and his children are settled abroad. (Representational image)

In his complaint to the police, he alleged, “On May 17, I received a call from an unidentified number. The caller introduced himself as an official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He falsely claimed that my Aadhaar and mobile number were linked to a money laundering case flagged by the Finance Ministry.”

Police said the call was later transferred to another person, who posed as a police officer from Mumbai police. “The cybercriminals fabricated legal charges against the victim and threatened him with immediate arrest. They even sent him fake legal documents and put him under digital arrest on the pretext of an investigation,” said Cyber Crime Branch Station House Officer Ranjeet Singh.

The SHO added, “Out of fear, the victim did not inform anyone including his father and ended up transferring over ₹1 crore in six transactions after visiting the bank.”

Police said the victim was told he would receive the money from the local police after the investigation was completed. “After transferring all his savings, the suspects asked him to transfer more money. At that point, he approached the local police to collect his money and was informed that he had fallen into a trap. He then approached the Cyber Crime Branch in Sector 36. A case has been registered under sections related to cheating and impersonation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Efforts are underway to recover his money,” added SHO Singh.