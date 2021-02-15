Greater Noida: Man kills minor girl for rejecting his proposal; held
Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling a 15-year-old girl to death in Surajpur after she rejected his marriage proposal. The victim’s family members alleged that the victim was sexually assaulted before murder, citing the post-mortem report.
The suspect, Sunil Yadav who is a native of Ghazipur, had shifted to a rented accommodation in the victim’s neighbourhood on January 20, police said, adding that the incident took place on February 8.
The victim was a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. The complainant, victim’s elder brother, said that he, along with his wife, 2.5-year-old son, father, and two sisters aged 15 and 10 years had shifted to a rented accommodation in Surajpur on January 17.
According to the police, the building has 11 rooms at the ground floor, while first and second floors are incomplete and presently vacant where the murder took place. The suspect also lived in one of the rooms at the ground floor of the building.
The complainant said he, along with his wife and father, went for work at a private company while his sisters looked after his son at home. “On February 8 evening, my sister went missing from the house. We launched a search and found her dead at the first floor. She had injuries in head and neck. The post-mortem report states cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to strangulation’ and also suggests sexual assault,” he alleged.
A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Surajpur police station.
Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said, “Police investigation shows the girl had rejected Yadav’s proposal as she was in a relationship with another boy from her native town. That boy had visited her on February 8. The suspect became jealous of their friendship after seeing them together, and he planned to murder the girl,” he said.
According to police, when the girl’s friend left the house and the victim went upstairs to bring clothes, Yadav approached her and strangled her on the first floor and dumped the body in a vacant room.
Chander said police scanned the victim’s call records and first detained her friend. “He revealed that he was in a relationship with her and did not kill her. He revealed it was Yadav who was trying to make friendship with the victim. Police then picked up Yadav who admitted his role in the murder,” he said.
On the allegation of sexual assault, the DCP said, “The medical report does not clearly state if there was a sexual assault. We will seek medical opinion, and if rape is confirmed, we will add the rape charges to the FIR as well,” he said.
