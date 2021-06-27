Greater Noida: Man robbed of 1 lakh on pretext of lift in car

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was allegedly robbed of ₹1 lakh on Saturday after he got a lift in a car from Greater Noida to Lucknow.

The victim, Anivesh Kumar, filed a complaint at Sector Beta 2 police station, police said.

“I had reached Pari Chowk around 8:30am to catch a bus for Lucknow. Soon, a car reached the spot and the driver offered me a lift. There were two more persons inside the car,” the victim in his complaint.

According to police, on the way, the suspects asked him to hand over the belongings as they would “check” his bag for any illegal thing. The three suspects later snatched ₹4,500 cash and his two debit cards, which were bearing PIN numbers on the back, from him.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO, Beta 2 police station, said the suspects then dumped the victim. “The suspects went to an ATM kiosk and withdrew ₹96,000 in multiple transactions using the debit cards,” he said.

The SHO said a case has been registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC. “A police team has launched a search for the suspects,” he said.