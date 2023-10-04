Greater Noida: Man wanted for dacoity at merchant navy officer’s home held after encounter

Two suspects, including one wanted by Greater Noida police for dacoity at a merchant navy officer’s residence last year, was held by the police following a gunfight in Knowledge Park late Monday night, senior officers said. Police had arrested six people -- including the family’s house help who had allegedly planned the heist -- on September 18 on the above mentioned charges , senior officers said. (Representative Image)

The incident of dacoity happened on September 5, 2022, at a house in Beta 1, Greater Noida, after merchant navy officer Sarvagya Jain had left home at 2am to catch a flight. Around six robbers allegedly barged into his house and held his wife, mother and 10-year-old son captive, before fleeing \with valuables worth over ₹2 lakh from the house.

A case was filed against the suspects under section 395 (dacoity), 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in a dacoity), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Police had arrested six people -- including the family's house help who had allegedly planned the heist -- on September 18 on the above mentioned charges , senior officers said.

A seventh absconding suspect was arrested on January 18 and the eighth suspect, identified as 45-year-old Ajib (son of Balauddin), a native of Badaun, was still on the run. A reward of ₹25,000 was announced on his arrest by the Gautam Budh Nagar police in December last year.

“During a checking at the Knowledge Park roundabout on Monday night, two people on a motorcycle were signalled to stop. The suspects started firing at the police team. In retaliation, police fired at them and one of the two suspects were injured in the leg while the other was arrested after a combing operation in the area. The injured suspect was identified as Ajib and his accomplice was identified as his son, Amresh (22),” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

He said the police recovered the motorbike, a countrymade pistol and live cartridges from the suspects.

“An FIR under charges of attempt to murder and the Arms Act has been registered against the two suspects. Suspect Ajib has been admitted to a hospital for his gunshot wound and further legal proceedings are underway,” said Kumar.

With Ajib’s arrest, police said they have arrested all suspects involved in the dacoity at the Greater Noida home last year.

