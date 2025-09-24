Greater Noida: New three-lane bridge to ease traffic at Sector P-3

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said it will replace the old, narrow bridge over the Hawalia drain near the Sector P-3 roundabout with a new three-lane RCC bridge at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore. The new bridge will enhance connectivity across Greater Noida sectors, the Yamuna Expressway service road, and nearby villages. (HT Photos)

The new bridge will measure 25 by 10.5 metres, accommodating three lanes of traffic. Its height will also be raised by at least three metres to align with the existing bridge on the opposite side, which connects the P-3 roundabout to Sector Omega-1, officials said.

The preparatory work has commenced following the go ahead of senior officials of the authority, they added.

“The bridge will be constructed by the Irrigation Department, and the authority will bear the estimated cost. Once completed, it is expected to ease travel for commuters moving from Knowledge Park and the Noida Expressway towards Pari Chowk, Swarn Nagari, and the Yamuna Expressway, making journeys safer and smoother,” said Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.

The new bridge will enhance connectivity across Greater Noida sectors, the Yamuna Expressway service road, and nearby villages.

The authority’s CEO has already granted approval, and an MoU with the Irrigation Department will be signed shortly. The project is expected to be completed within a year of commencement, said officials.

Currently, commuters face difficulties on the lane from Sector Omega-1 to the P-3 roundabout, where the existing bridge is both narrow and dilapidated. Being lower than the main road, it creates a bottleneck during peak hours. The weak iron railings and poor design also pose safety risks, particularly under heavy traffic pressure.