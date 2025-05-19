Greater Noida: NGT flags realtors’ delay in disclosing water source

GREATER NOIDA The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that only one of the 22 real estate projects in Greater Noida West has submitted details about their source of water used during construction activities, despite notices by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to all developers. The original petition was filed in 2022 by Pradeep Dahaliya, a local resident and environmentalist, raising concerns about the alleged indiscriminate extraction of groundwater by builders in the area. (HT archives)

The case concerns alleged extraction of groundwater by developers in Greater Noida West, wherein, the tribunal had noted that of the 63 real estate projects examined, 41 were found using groundwater, and 22 reportedly not using it. Of these 22, a total of 21 developers are yet to respond, with some claiming they did not receive the UPPCB notices.

The hearing in the case was held on April 28 but the information was made available on Friday (May 16).

During proceedings, the counsel appearing for the UPPCB told the tribunal that notices were issued to all 22 project proponents on March 20, 2025, seeking records related to their source of water for construction.

But, as per the disclosure submitted by UPPCB on April 25, only one project in Sector 1, Greater Noida, submitted the required details stating that it was using sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water supplied by the Noida, and Greater Noida authorities.

The NGT bench noted lack of compliance by the rest (21) and directed the developers and authorities to act within a stipulated timeline.

The bench comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “Since concerned project proponents are present before the tribunal, we permit all those project proponents involved in the 22 projects that were not found to be using groundwater, to submit their responses to the member secretary, UPPCB, as well as to Noida and Greater Noida authority, where they are located, along with all records relating to the source of supply/procurement of water they are using in their projects”.

“Let this information be submitted to the authorities within 10 days. Upon receipt of such information, verification will be done by the member secretary, UPPCB, and appropriate action will be taken,” the bench added.

In its earlier order on February 4, the tribunal had noted that a joint committee had examined 63 real estate projects in Greater Noida West and found 41 of them to be using groundwater. The remaining 22 projects were not found to be using groundwater but were required to provide documentation proving the source of their water—whether it was from treated sewage or other legal sources.

In 2023, a joint committee had identified 33 group housing societies allegedly extracting groundwater illegally in Greater Noida West, following which an environmental compensation of ₹306 crore was imposed. A subsequent meeting of the joint committee, chaired by the district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar in June 2024, was held to review compliance and deliberate on possible further action against violators.

The matter will be heard next on July 29, 2025.