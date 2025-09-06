Greater Noida police arrest man linked to Cambodia cyber fraud gang

A 32-year-old Bulandshahr resident was arrested from Greater Noida’s Bisrakh on Friday for allegedly assisting cybercriminals operating out of Cambodia. Police said the suspect, Imran Totla, had been absconding for nearly 18 months and carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. The Cambodia-based syndicate has been linked to scams such as digital arrest, parcel fraud, and share market cons, causing Indians to lose crores daily.

His three associates — Chinese national Su Youming (34), Nepalese national Anil Thapa (28), and Greater Noida resident Agasthya Bhati (52) — were arrested in March 2024. According to police, Su had entered India without a valid visa and, along with Thapa and others, supplied Indian SIM cards obtained with fake identities to Cambodian fraudsters. They also hacked Indian firms to steal personal data.

“The gang lured Indians with computer operator jobs in Cambodia, only to coerce them into cyber fraud operations. Those who resisted were framed in false cases abroad,” said Shavya Goel, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

"The gang lured Indians with computer operator jobs in Cambodia, only to coerce them into cyber fraud operations. Those who resisted were framed in false cases abroad," said Shavya Goel, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Totla, police said, provided local support to the earlier arrested accused.

A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 370(3) (trafficking) and the Foreigners Act (against Youming) has been registered at Bisrakh police station.