The Greater Noida authority said on Friday that it has made a significant change in the area of work circle in-charges who handle civic maintenance in the city. Greater Noida rejigs heads of civic work circles

According to the office order issued by the authority’s additional chief executive officer Shree Lakshmi VS on Thursday, the civil Manager, Nagendra Singh, will handle the responsibilities of in-charge senior manager in Work Circle 8. He previously oversaw work of senior manager in Greater Noida sectors in the Jewar assembly’s jurisdiction.

“The authority has reshuffled engineers among different departments,” said Shree Laxmi VS.

Rajesh Kumar Nirm is now the senior manager for Work Circle 3 and Work Circle 4. Manager Ritik Kumar has been appointed the senior manager in-charge of the sports complex in Work Circle 5. According to the office order, Sunny Yadav has been assigned the responsibilities of senior manager with the health department and urban services department in Work Circle 6.

Narottam Singh has been made the senior manager in charge of Work Circle 7 and Work Circle 2. Manager Rakesh Babu will oversee manager-level work in Work Circle 8 along with being the senior manager in the horticulture department. Manager (civil) Manoj Kumar Sachan has been given the responsibility for cleanliness and plantation in villages with work circle drain.