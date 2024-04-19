Greater Noida residents yet to get voting slips in Sector 36

NOIDA: With just a week left to cast their vote, several residents in Sector 36 of Greater Noida on Friday alleged that they were yet to receive their voting slips that carry information like the voter’s names, polling booth number and centre’s name. A hoarding was put up at the polling centre containing the details of polling booth numbers and officials concerned but the booth level officer’s number was misprinted, leaving voters clueless whom to contact for their queries. (HT Photo)

Residents alleged that despite contacting the concerned officials repeatedly, no official was at their disposal to address their issues.

RWA representatives alleged that a hoarding was put up at the polling centre containing the details of polling booth numbers and officials concerning. But the booth level officer’s (BLO) number was misprinted, leaving voters clueless whom to contact for their queries.

Notably, the voter slips carry various useful details including the voter’s name, age, gender, and polling booth number, polling booth centre’s name, details of the BLO among other details. It helps the voters to find out their respective poll booths, preventing any confusion on the polling day.

“We have not yet received the voting slips. The officials have put up a hoarding at the voting centre at Ursuline Public School in Sector 36, incorporating details including polling booth number and contact details of officials. However, the contact information of the BLO concerning is misprinted and thus, the official could not be reached,” said Sudhir Dedha, resident of Sector 36.

Another resident Raju Pandit said that last time ahead of elections, they had received the voting slips well on time.

“But this year, we have been experiencing great trouble as the provided contact details are wrong while other officials concerned are yet to address the problem,” he added.

It is the responsibility of the booth level officer to get things done with the electoral works in advance so that voters do not face last-minute hassle on polling day, said Sunil Pradhan, vice president, RWA, Sector 36, Greater Noida.

“However, the residents of Sector 36 booth number 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 that comprises around 1,200 registered voters, have not yet received the voting slips,” he said, adding that in the absence of the voting slip, many voters are unsure whether they have a vote or not.

“The Sector 36 has a population of around 1,800,” Pradhan added.

When contacted, Rajesh Kumar Tandon, appointed as the Sector 36 Officer by the district administration said, “The BLO has been apprised of the issue and the slips will be distributed soon.”

Asked about the number displayed on hoarding being incorrect, the official excused himself for being busy with the ongoing election training.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar administration officials, voters can download their voting slips from the Election Commission of India’s official website “voters.eci.gov.in” or voter helpline application “e-EPIC”.

To download voter information slip (VIS) using mobile app, login using registered phone number, password and OTP (register if you haven’t already), enter the EPIC number found on the voter ID card and the voter slip details will be shown. The voter needs to tap on it and enter the OTP again to download it.

To download VIS through the website, open the ‘voters.eci.gov.in’ and login using phone number, password and OTP (register if not done), click on ‘download ‘e-EPIC’ option and enter EPIC number. E-EPIC will be downloaded along with the voter information slip.