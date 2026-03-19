Greater Noida rolls out plan to improve waste management, sanitation

GREATER NOIDA: A multi-pronged initiative focusing on improving waste segregation and sanitation workers’ health has been launched to strengthen urban waste management practices as part of an ongoing cleanliness campaign in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. The launch event witnessed residents and officials participating in a three-hour plogging exercise, collecting around 500 kg of waste, which was later segregated and sent for processing, said officials. (HT Photo)

The initiative, titled “Safai Mitra Sarthak Pahal”, was flagged off in Alpha II sector on Tuesday as part of a joint effort by the Greater Noida authority (GNIDA), civil society groups, and corporate partners.

The emphasis, officials said, is on improving waste segregation at source - a persistent gap in urban waste management. “Segregation of wet and dry waste has to begin at the household level. Scientific disposal is not possible unless citizens take responsibility at the source,” said Sandeep Chandra, principal general manager, Greater Noida authority, in a statement.

The campaign that is expected to be expanded to other parts of the city in the coming weeks combines awareness outreach with on-ground activities such as plogging (that involves picking up litter while jogging) and waste collection, alongside plans for sanitation workers’ health check-up camps.

The launch event witnessed residents and officials participating in a three-hour plogging exercise, collecting around 500 kg of waste, which was later segregated and sent for processing, said officials.

The campaign will also focus on installing bottle collection units across the city, increasing the capacity of material recovery facilities (MRFs), and deploying e-rickshaws for public awareness, they added.

Some residents suggested that a lasting change was possible with consistency. “People are aware, but consistency is the problem. Segregation doesn’t happen every day at home, and that’s where things need to change,” said AK Singh, resident, Beta II.

From a public health perspective, officials at the event, highlighted the inclusion of sanitation workers’ health screenings as a key component of the initiative.

Regular exposure to waste places sanitation staff at higher risk of infections and occupational hazards, making periodic health checks necessary, said officials.

“Urban cleanliness cannot be sustained without public participation. It is not the responsibility of a single group. Citizen involvement is essential not only for cleanliness but also to reduce the health risks associated with improper waste handling,” said Gaurav Baghel, assistant manager (health), Greater Noida authority.

With an estimated population of about 1.2 million, Greater Noida generates around 500 tonnes of solid waste daily, much of which is directed to a dumpsite in Lakhnawali village, reflecting the scale of the city’s waste management challenge.

The campaign is being supported under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with officials saying the broader aim is to improve segregation rates, reduce landfill burden, and build sustained behavioural change among residents.