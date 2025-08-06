Greater Noida: Technical glitch shows 1.1 lakh crore bank balance in resident’s phone app

An 18-year-old man from Greater Noida was startled to see an astronomical balance — around ₹1.13 lakh crore (over ₹1,13,56,000 crore) — appearing in his bank account on a mobile banking application on Monday afternoon. A police investigation later revealed that the staggering “balance” in his account was the result of a technical glitch on the app. (HT Photo/Video Grab)

However, the amount shown on his bank account application later turned out to be a technical issue, police officers aware of the matter said.

The figure, spanning 36-37 digits, was circulated widely on social media on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the young man, identified as Dalip Singh, is a Class 12 student from the Unchi Dankaur area of Greater Noida. Singh uses a savings account with a private-sector bank, and has the registered branch in the Alpha 1 area.

He reported the matter to police on August 4. The image on his Navi App displayed a staggering sum—far exceeding any plausible balance—but was later found to be a digital glitch, police said.

“On Monday evening, Singh approached police and informed them that ₹1.13 lakh crore reflected as balance in a mobile app when he logged in his bank credentials,” said station house officer (Dankaur) Munendra Singh.

A police investigation later revealed that the staggering “balance” in his account was the result of a technical glitch on the app.

No money was actually transferred, and the account in question had been frozen for a week due to a negative balance, police said.

“On Tuesday, we contacted the bank manager and checked the status of the account. It turned out that no amount had been credited, and the account had been frozen for over a week due to a negative balance,” said the SHO.

Police officers also sought a written confirmation from the bank, and the statement showed no transactions had taken place.

“It appears to be an application glitch that occurred when the user logged in with his bank credentials. No case has been registered, and the matter has been closed,” said Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

The concerned bank officials did not respond to HT’s attempt for a response.