Greater Noida to get its first electric chamber at Safipur crematorium by August-end

Greater Noida Greater Noida will get its first electric chamber with a 100-foot-high chimney at the Safipur crematorium by August-end, officials said on Sunday. The CNG-run electric chamber will cost around ₹1 crore, they said.

According to the Greater Noida authority officials, an electric cremation will require nearly one hour — lesser time as compared to four hours needed for a traditional one. This will also save wood of at least two fully grown trees which are needed to perform last rites of a person on open fires and also reduce the pollution being created.

“As it will be an eco-friendly chamber, it will help us in saving trees that are cut to procure wood for cremation. We have been using a rented electric chamber at the Safipur crematorium amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, but this will be the first permanent electric chamber in the city,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida authority, and senior nodal officer for Gautam Budh Nagar.

Ten bodies will be cremated at the electric crematorium per day. The Safipur crematorium already has 12 platforms for manual cremations. Now, with this electric chamber, the staff will be able to handle more pressure during emergencies, which will be helpful in view of the predicted third wave of Covid-19 too, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, the authority is also planning to develop another electric chamber in Greater Noida West, which houses 400,000 housing units — 25% are occupied. “We have decided to develop a 12-platform electric cremation ground in Sector 1, along Hindon River in Greater Noida West,” said Bhooshan.

Five to six bodies are cremated at the Greater Noida crematoriums monthly, said the officials.