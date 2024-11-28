Greater Noida to get new e-waste management plant

The Greater Noida authority has announced plans to set up an e-waste management facility aimed at scientifically treating and recycling electronic waste while aligning with the Swachh Bharat Mission (urban) and the E-Waste (management) Rules, 2016, amended in 2018, officials said on Wednesday. An expression of interest (EOI) has been issued by the authority on Wednesday, inviting proposals from expert agencies to undertake the project, officials added. The proposed facility will include citywide collection points to streamline the aggregation of discarded electronics and involve citizen groups and factories in the disposal process (File Photo)

According to a senior official, the authority plans to develop a comprehensive system to process 100% of the city’s e-waste. “The facility will use advanced technology to dismantle, segregate, and recycle materials such as metals, plastics, and glass, ensuring the safe disposal of hazardous components. Transparency will be a key feature, with the integration of CCTV surveillance and digital weighing systems to monitor activities,” the official said.

The proposed facility will include citywide collection points to streamline the aggregation of discarded electronics and involve citizen groups and factories in the disposal process. The authority will provide land for the facility, while the selected agency will manage operations, officials said. Financial assistance will also be extended to ensure the project’s sustainability, they added.

As part of its revenue model, the authority plans to partially cover operational costs through the sale of recycled materials. Additionally, a detailed tariff system has been prepared for various functional and non-functional electronic items, such as household appliances, computer motherboards, RAM, graphic cards, and smartphones. “This system assigns monetary value to e-waste, incentivising collection, transportation, and recycling efforts,” the official added.

The deadline for submitting proposals is December 15, 2024, after which participants will be notified of presentation schedules via email, officials said. The selection process is expected to be transparent and efficient, ensuring that a technically qualified agency is chosen to address the city’s e-waste challenges.