Greater Noida: Traffic curbs at Gaur Chowk to build 6-lane underpass

Greater Noida: Traffic police have put in place a diversion at Gaur Chowk due to excavation work being carried out on the main carriageway of the Greater Noida West road to build a six-lane underpass, officials said on Wednesday. The diversion near Surajpur will remain implemented for around two to three months, said Noida’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The road links Bisrakh/Surajpur to Gaur Chowk. Greater Noida authority and traffic police have diverted the traffic to the service roads.

Traffic police said traffic from Bisrakh towards Noida will use the service lane and then turn left towards Parthala flyover. Commuters heading to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and Gaur City will have to take a left and then a U-turn to proceed. However, people travelling from Noida to Ek Murti via Gaur Chowk and vice-versa can navigate as the roundabout is not blocked.

“As the digging at the main intersection for underpass work has begun, a key section of the carriageway has now been blocked for construction, with traffic being diverted to service lanes,” said Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG in a statement, adding that similar diversions are expected on the Taj Highway as the work progresses in the coming days.

The diversion near Surajpur will remain implemented for around two to three months, said Noida’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav.

“Then, after that we will put a diversion from Gaur Chowk to the Ghaziabad side as construction work proceeds. Additional traffic police forces are being used to deal with the congestion,” he added.

The 700-metre-long underpass, running parallel to the 60-metre-wide road, is being constructed to provide direct connectivity between Greater Noida, Gaur City, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), enabling vehicles to completely bypass the congested Gaur Chowk.

Of the total length, 350 metres will lie on either side of the Chowk. The project is estimated to cost around ₹92 crore, with a completion timeline of one-and-a-half years.

The demand for a six-lane route in this area has remained high, as traffic from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik, and the DME regularly leads to severe congestion.