Greater Noida: Traffic diversion plan issued for fair at Expo Mart from Wednesday

Traffic police have issued a four-day traffic diversion plan for areas around the Expo Mart due to the 60th edition of the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF), scheduled to take place at the India Expo Centre and Mart from April 16 to 19, officials said. The fair will exhibit over 2,000 new product expressions and more than 300 design developments across 16 product categories. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The IHGF will start on April 16 and continue until April 19 at the Expo Mart. As more than 7,000 people are expected to visit the fair each day, we have issued a traffic diversion plan around the Expo Mart,” Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said.

“Vehicles heading towards the IFS Villa roundabout from the Galgotias University exit will be diverted towards the Expo Mart roundabout and the Sharda roundabout. They can continue their journey via the LG roundabout,” the traffic advisory stated.

Further, parking arrangements have been made at the NASA ground in Knowledge Park and traffic police personnel will be deployed at the site to facilitate commute of visitors to the venue. The advisory also added that all emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass without any restrictions.

The fair’s website described, “Autumn edition presents a comprehensive collection of lifestyle, fashion, furnishings, gifts, and interiors from over 3,000+ manufactures and exporters. The fair will exhibit over 2,000 new product expressions and more than 300 design developments across 16 product categories.”