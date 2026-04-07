Greater Noida West road projects under lens amid rising traffic

GREATER NOIDA: A high-cost underpass, and an ongoing road expansion work which are part of several key infrastructure projects underway in Greater Noida West, are drawing the officials and public attention due to rising traffic pressure in the area. According to officials, the underpass at Char Murti intersection, being constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹100 crore, is expected to ease congestion at one of the busiest junctions in the region, which connects Greater Noida, Noida Extension, and Ghaziabad. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the underpass at Char Murti intersection, being constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹100 crore, is expected to ease congestion at one of the busiest junctions in the region, which connects Greater Noida, Noida Extension, and Ghaziabad.

On Sunday, officials and local representatives conducted an assessment during site visits across key locations in Greater Noida West, reviewing the progress of ongoing works and discussing completion timelines.

Following this visit, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar in a statement issued on Monday stressed on the need for timely execution and maintaining construction standards, particularly for high-value projects. “Clear instructions have been given to officials to maintain quality standards and adhere strictly to timelines, as delays will directly impact residents,” he said.

“Once operational, Char Murti underpass will help decongest one of the busiest intersections and improve connectivity for daily commuters,” said Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar in a statement.

Alongside this, work is in progress to widen a 60-metre road, and expand the stretch between Char Murti and Tigri that is intended to address mounting vehicular load caused by rapid urbanisation.

A senior Greater Noida authority official said that the projects are being monitored closely. “We have been directed to ensure that all ongoing infrastructure works are completed within stipulated timelines without compromising on quality. Regular reviews are being conducted at multiple levels,” Greater Noida authority’s senior manager Prabhat Shankar said in a statement.

“Given the pace at which this region is expanding, infrastructure augmentation remains a priority. These projects are aligned with current and projected demand,” Shankar added.

Greater Noida West has seen rapid growth in recent years, with a sharp rise in residential occupancy. While infrastructure development has kept pace in parts, residents have frequently flagged concerns over traffic bottlenecks and delays in project completion.

Officials said the projects are aimed at improving traffic flow and strengthening civic infrastructure in the rapidly expanding region.