Greater Noida: Yeida allots plots to Mother Dairy in Sect 18, 20

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it has allotted 21 plots of 100 square metre (sqm) each to Mother Dairy for setting up milk booths across various blocks of Greater Noida’s Sectors 18 and 20 in the region. An official said that the expansion of Mother Dairy’s network would ensure residents have access to quality milk and dairy products within close proximity. (HT archives)

The move aims to improve access to dairy products for residents in the newly developed sectors.

“We will allot 27 plots to Mother Dairy in the coming days to further expand its retail network. We had launched an open-ended scheme of 21 plots for milk and vegetable booths in the first phase in Sectors 18 and 20 in March last year,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

Officials said that subsequent to the scheme launch, Mother Dairy wrote to Yeida expressing its desire to set up kiosks there.

In a letter to Yeida in April, a senior Mother Dairy official said that the company would build the kiosks at its own cost, as per the design approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission. The official also sought land near residential colonies having 1,500–3,500 flats in the vicinity.

As per the Yeida scheme, booths were allotted directly by the authority based on an objective assessment of the applicants and presentations given by them. The Mother Dairy has been given plots on a 90-year lease at a total cost of ₹3.5 crore.

Besides the milk booths, Mother Dairy has also approached Yeida with a proposal seeking 20–25 acres of land to establish a dairy processing unit in the area. Discussions are underway, and officials said the request will be evaluated after getting a formal letter.

The initiatives are part of Yeida’s broader strategy to boost basic infrastructure and services across its residential and industrial sectors, making the area more attractive for future investments and habitation.

Mother Dairy manufactures, markets, and sells milk and milk products under the Mother Dairy brand, Dhara range of edible oils, and Safal range of fresh as well as processed fruits and vegetables at the national level through its sales and distribution networks.