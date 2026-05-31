Gzb: GDA sends int’l cricket stadium’s proposal to state govt

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) sent the finalised proposal for the international cricket stadium near Raj Nagar Extension to the state government for approval, officials said on Saturday. On May 14, the GDA approved a 50:50 joint venture with the UP Cricket Association (UPCA) for developing the stadium over 34.42 acres.

GDA vice-chairperson Nand Kishor Kalal told HT: “We expect the proposal to be approved within 15-30 days. Thereafter, we will prepare a detailed project report and initiate the work. We plan to begin constructionby the end of this year.”

On May 14, the GDA approved a 50:50 joint venture with the UP Cricket Association (UPCA) for developing the stadium over 34.42 acres.

Officials estimate the project will cost around ₹600-650 crore. The proposed stadium will seat about 35,000 spectators and will also house a sports academy. Officials said the project is expected to be completed in three years once work commences.

“The proposed stadium will be built to international standards and will also house a training centre and fitness and sports science facilities. Currently, the region lacks an international stadium, and the proposed stadium will be instrumental in developing sports. Connectivity to the stadium is easy through different available options,” said a GDA officer.

Deliberations for the cricket stadium have been ongoing since 2018. The move to jointly develop the stadium follows a directive from UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who instructed GDA to expedite the stadium’s construction during his visit to Ghaziabad on June 26, 2025.

The upcoming stadium is near two proposed townships: Harnandipuram and an aerocity-themed township.