Harnandipuram township’s Phase 1 launch in September on 48 hectares, says GDA

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will launch the first phase of Harnandipuram housing scheme near Raj Nagar Extension in September, on a 48-hectare land parcel, authority officials announced on Wednesday. A view of the land parcel near Raj Nagar Extension where the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to launch Phase-1 of the Harnandipuram township in September. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The entire township is proposed to come up over 501 hectares spread across the eight villages of Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta.

The authority said it has procured land from farmers and other landowners as a direct purchase.

In May 2025, the authority proposed launching the first phase on about 120-130 hectares of land from five villages.

But the authority faced difficulties in procuring contiguous land parcels, and later decided to launch the project with a smaller area, said officials.

“The first phase will be launched in September with a continuous patch of 48 hectares. Within the next two months, we will add two more land parcels of a similar area. So, by the end of 2026, the first phase development will be spread over 150 hectares,” GDA vice-chairperson Nand Kishor Kalal told HT.

The GDA, in its board meeting on May 15, cleared a proposal to take over land from the three remaining villages of Bhovapur, Morta, and Shahpur Nij Mort via direct purchases.

“The patch-wise launch under phase one has been proposed because the GDA requires continuous land chunks for the township and needs to avoid environmental clearance issues required for bigger projects. Environmental clearances take a long time and could delay work,” an officer from the GDA said.

The officials said the township is being built at an estimated budget of ₹2,384 crore.

“To ensure proper connectivity to the township, we will launch tenders to construct a 6km four-laned Outer Ring Road. This project is estimated to cost about ₹90 crore and the road will connect the existing Hindon elevated road to Harnandipuram township, the proposed international cricket stadium, and an adjacent aerocity-themed township. The tender for the road is expected to be floated on Thursday,” Kalal added.

The officials said within next day or two, tenders for a 1.6km four lane flyover from Shastri Nagar to Sanjay Nagar, bypassing the major Hapur Chungi intersection, will also be floated.

Kalal added that the project is pegged at a cost of ₹120 crore and will also resolve traffic issues for commuters travelling from NH-9 and Hapur Road towards the Delhi Meerut Road and Raj Nagar Extension.