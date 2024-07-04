 Hathras stampede: Two Dadri women admitted to Noida hospital - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hathras stampede: Two Dadri women admitted to Noida hospital

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Jul 05, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Necessary medical examinations have been conducted and as a precautionary measure, the two women have been admitted to the ICU

Two women, who were present at the satsang (religious congregation) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday during the stampede but later reached home safely, had to be admitted to Noida’s Sector 39 district hospital by their families late Wednesday after they complained of severe body ache.

On Tuesday (July 2), the stampede at the religious congregation killed 122 people and left several others injured, in Hathras, the devotees, mostly women and children, suffocated to death and bodies were piled atop each other. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
On Tuesday (July 2), the stampede at the religious congregation killed 122 people and left several others injured, in Hathras, the devotees, mostly women and children, suffocated to death and bodies were piled atop each other. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Hospital authorities said one woman is under “severe stress” and both of them are stable.

Necessary medical examinations have been conducted and as a precautionary measure, the two women – Anita (single name) (50) and Babita (single name) (30), both residents of Dadri, Greater Noida, --- have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and are being monitored, said hospital authorities.

“One of the women is undergoing severe stress and trauma. She is being given stress relieving medication to ensure that she gets enough sleep. She was also among several others who were caught stuck in the stampede on the day,” said chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital, Dr Renu Agarwal.

Dr Agarwal said several medical tests of the two patients, including ultrasound, X-ray, ECG, and blood tests, were also conducted. The reports were normal, she said.

“A team of the doctors deputed in the emergency ward is currently monitoring their condition,” the CMS said.

On Tuesday (July 2), the stampede at the religious congregation killed 122 people and left several others injured, in Hathras. The devotees, mostly women and children, suffocated to death and bodies were piled atop each other.

As of Thursday, six people were arrested in connection with the stampede, said Uttar Pradesh Police.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Hathras stampede: Two Dadri women admitted to Noida hospital
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On