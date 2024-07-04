Hathras stampede: Two Dadri women admitted to Noida hospital

Two women, who were present at the satsang (religious congregation) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday during the stampede but later reached home safely, had to be admitted to Noida’s Sector 39 district hospital by their families late Wednesday after they complained of severe body ache. On Tuesday (July 2), the stampede at the religious congregation killed 122 people and left several others injured, in Hathras, the devotees, mostly women and children, suffocated to death and bodies were piled atop each other. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Hospital authorities said one woman is under “severe stress” and both of them are stable.

Necessary medical examinations have been conducted and as a precautionary measure, the two women – Anita (single name) (50) and Babita (single name) (30), both residents of Dadri, Greater Noida, --- have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and are being monitored, said hospital authorities.

“One of the women is undergoing severe stress and trauma. She is being given stress relieving medication to ensure that she gets enough sleep. She was also among several others who were caught stuck in the stampede on the day,” said chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital, Dr Renu Agarwal.

Dr Agarwal said several medical tests of the two patients, including ultrasound, X-ray, ECG, and blood tests, were also conducted. The reports were normal, she said.

“A team of the doctors deputed in the emergency ward is currently monitoring their condition,” the CMS said.

On Tuesday (July 2), the stampede at the religious congregation killed 122 people and left several others injured, in Hathras. The devotees, mostly women and children, suffocated to death and bodies were piled atop each other.

As of Thursday, six people were arrested in connection with the stampede, said Uttar Pradesh Police.