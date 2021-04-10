Home guard in Luksar jail booked for facilitating inmates’ phone calls

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old woman home guard in the Luksar jail has been booked for allegedly facilitating unauthorised phone contact between the inmates and their family. A mobile phone was recovered from the woman home guard on duty in the women’s cell, jail officials said, adding that the device is not allowed inside the jail.

However, the home guard, Sadhna, claimed that an inmate had given her the mobile phone, the officials said. An FIR was registered against her at Ecotech-1 police station.

According to Luksar jail superintendent Bhim Sen Mukund, the jail administration had received information that someone was using a phone to facilitate unauthorised contact between inmates and their family members. “On Friday, we conducted an intensive search of the inmates and then staff members,” he said.

Mukund said that the officials did not find any mobile phone or any suspicious object from the inmates.

“The woman jail warden checked the staff and recovered a mobile phone from a home guard, Sadhna,” Luksar jailer A K Singh said in a police complaint. A mobile phone charger was also found from her possession.

Mukund said the home guard is pregnant and it appears she got access to the premises without strict checking due to her health condition. “We have also written to the commandant, home guard, to take action against her,” he said.

It is not clear if the home guard charged inmates for facilitating phone calls, the jail officials said.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO of Ecotech I police station, said a case has been registered against Sadhna under Section 42 of the Prisons Act. “We are investigating the case,” he said.