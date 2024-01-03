House help bitten by pet dog at Greater Noida high-rise

A house help working at Galaxy Royal society in Gaur City-2, Greater Noida west, was allegedly bitten by a pet German shepherd dog while she was on her way out of the lift on Tuesday evening. HT Image

According to the police, just as the woman stepped out of the lift, the dog came out of a house on the 18th floor and bit the woman. The dog owner, however, took her to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Tuesday near the lift lobby, police said.

A complaint has been registered on charges of negligent conduct with respect to animals (section 289), intentionally provoking and insulting a perfect (section 504) and criminal intimidation (section 506), the officer added.

Victim Babita Devi’s husband, Naveen Kumar, said that her entire arm and hand was bleeding and she was suffered injuries on the leg and back. She was given stitches and injections at the hospital.

The dog owner was yet to reply to HT’s request for a reaction.