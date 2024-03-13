House help who stole over 20 lakh in jewellery and cash arrested

The Noida police on Tuesday recovered ₹20 lakh worth of jewellery and cash from a domestic help, who allegedly stole the valuables from the house where he worked as cook around a month ago, police officers said on Wednesday, adding that the help has been arrested. According to complainant Manan Goenka, a businessman who resides at Eternia Tower in Sector 78, Yadav was employed in his household as a cook. Around a month ago, when Goenka was not at home, Yadav allegedly decamped with valuables, without even collecting his monthly salary. (AFP/representational image)

“We nabbed the man with the help of local intelligence and technical evidence and on the basis of confidential information. He has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav alias Ramu,” a senior police officer said.

According to complainant Manan Goenka, a businessman who resides at Eternia Tower in Sector 78, Yadav was employed in his household as a cook.

“He joined work on December 2, 2023, and on January 13, he left the house without taking his salary or belongings. Only our mother was at home at that time,” Goenka said in his complaint.

Upon growing suspicious, the mother of the complainant checked the cupboards where the valuables were kept and soon realised that some cash and some of her ancestral jewellery, including her mother’s gold bangle, were stolen from the house.

“The only thing he left behind was an empty bag which had some medicines in it,” Goenka told HT.

However, the complainant deferred from giving anymore information on the incident.

Police said among the items that were recovered from Yadav were a watch, two gold necklaces, one gold bangle, a gold ring and two gold coins. He also allegedly stole ₹70,000 in cash from the house, police said.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 113 police station and Yadav was booked under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said Yadav was arrested from the toilet of the Sector 101 Metro station in Noida on Wednesday, based on a tip-off that he would be there.

