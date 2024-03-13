 House help who stole over ₹20 lakh in jewellery and cash arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / House help who stole over 20 lakh in jewellery and cash arrested

House help who stole over 20 lakh in jewellery and cash arrested

BySaptarshi Das, Noida
Mar 14, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Noida police recover ₹20 lakh worth of jewellery and cash stolen by domestic help Ramchandra Yadav. Arrested based on local intelligence and technical evidence.

The Noida police on Tuesday recovered 20 lakh worth of jewellery and cash from a domestic help, who allegedly stole the valuables from the house where he worked as cook around a month ago, police officers said on Wednesday, adding that the help has been arrested.

According to complainant Manan Goenka, a businessman who resides at Eternia Tower in Sector 78, Yadav was employed in his household as a cook. Around a month ago, when Goenka was not at home, Yadav allegedly decamped with valuables, without even collecting his monthly salary. (AFP/representational image)
According to complainant Manan Goenka, a businessman who resides at Eternia Tower in Sector 78, Yadav was employed in his household as a cook. Around a month ago, when Goenka was not at home, Yadav allegedly decamped with valuables, without even collecting his monthly salary. (AFP/representational image)

“We nabbed the man with the help of local intelligence and technical evidence and on the basis of confidential information. He has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav alias Ramu,” a senior police officer said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to complainant Manan Goenka, a businessman who resides at Eternia Tower in Sector 78, Yadav was employed in his household as a cook. Around a month ago, when Goenka was not at home, Yadav allegedly decamped with valuables, without even collecting his monthly salary.

“He joined work on December 2, 2023, and on January 13, he left the house without taking his salary or belongings. Only our mother was at home at that time,” Goenka said in his complaint.

Upon growing suspicious, the mother of the complainant checked the cupboards where the valuables were kept and soon realised that some cash and some of her ancestral jewellery, including her mother’s gold bangle, were stolen from the house.

“The only thing he left behind was an empty bag which had some medicines in it,” Goenka told HT.

However, the complainant deferred from giving anymore information on the incident.

Police said among the items that were recovered from Yadav were a watch, two gold necklaces, one gold bangle, a gold ring and two gold coins. He also allegedly stole 70,000 in cash from the house, police said.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 113 police station and Yadav was booked under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said Yadav was arrested from the toilet of the Sector 101 Metro station in Noida on Wednesday, based on a tip-off that he would be there.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On