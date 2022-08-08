Illegal encroachments of Noida man demolished days after he abused neighbour

Authorities on Monday demolished Noida Sector 93B resident Shrikant Tyagi’s encroachments at Grand Omaxe residential society days after he was booked for assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour for objecting to them. Tyagi has been on the run since a video of his argument with the neighbour went viral and provoked outrage.

“The Noida Authority hired workers, who demolished an illegal structure using handheld hammers. A bulldozer was also used to break the fibre glass structure put up at his... veranda,” said an official.

Tyagi allegedly encroached upon a portion of the common area in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles. “Tyagi covered his veranda and extended it using concrete pillars, fibre glass and tiles. In addition to this, at the rear side too, some structure extending from Tyagi’s flat was razed,” said the official.

Tyagi allegedly abused and assaulted the neighbour on Friday afternoon when residents removed trees Tyagi had planted in the common area.

Swati Aggarwal, a society resident, said they were relieved that the Authority has taken action and demanded his immediate arrest.

Police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest. People aware of the matter said his last location was traced to Uttarakhand.

On Sunday, Sujeet Upadhyay, in charge of the local police station, was suspended over inaction in the case. Joint police commissioner Love Kumar promised the strictest action against Tyagi and said his properties will also be attached.

Tyagi’s supporters allegedly barged into the housing society and brawled with the residents before police rushed to the scene and detained six men on Sunday. Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma and top police officers later visited the spot.

Tyagi was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault) on Friday. . “Sections 447 [criminal trespass], 323 [voluntarily causing hurt], 504 [intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and 506 [criminal intimidation] were added following investigation,” said Kumar.

Tyagi claimed to be a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party functionary even as the party has denied it.

