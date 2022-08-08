Illegal encroachments of Noida man demolished days after he abused neighbour
Authorities on Monday demolished Noida Sector 93B resident Shrikant Tyagi’s encroachments at Grand Omaxe residential society days after he was booked for assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour for objecting to them. Tyagi has been on the run since a video of his argument with the neighbour went viral and provoked outrage.
“The Noida Authority hired workers, who demolished an illegal structure using handheld hammers. A bulldozer was also used to break the fibre glass structure put up at his... veranda,” said an official.
Tyagi allegedly encroached upon a portion of the common area in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles. “Tyagi covered his veranda and extended it using concrete pillars, fibre glass and tiles. In addition to this, at the rear side too, some structure extending from Tyagi’s flat was razed,” said the official.
Tyagi allegedly abused and assaulted the neighbour on Friday afternoon when residents removed trees Tyagi had planted in the common area.
Swati Aggarwal, a society resident, said they were relieved that the Authority has taken action and demanded his immediate arrest.
Police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest. People aware of the matter said his last location was traced to Uttarakhand.
On Sunday, Sujeet Upadhyay, in charge of the local police station, was suspended over inaction in the case. Joint police commissioner Love Kumar promised the strictest action against Tyagi and said his properties will also be attached.
Tyagi’s supporters allegedly barged into the housing society and brawled with the residents before police rushed to the scene and detained six men on Sunday. Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma and top police officers later visited the spot.
Tyagi was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault) on Friday. . “Sections 447 [criminal trespass], 323 [voluntarily causing hurt], 504 [intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and 506 [criminal intimidation] were added following investigation,” said Kumar.
Tyagi claimed to be a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party functionary even as the party has denied it.
-
Declare ERCP as national project, Rajasthan CM Gehlot at NITI Aayog meeting
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the government of India (GoI) should declare Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a national project. In the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog held on Sunday, he also urged to increase financial assistance of the Centre in various centrally sponsored schemes. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
Bengaluru: Woman injured by goods train at Yelahanka Railway Station
An unidentified woman suffered a 'major' injury after being hit by a goods train at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Railway Station Sunday. Staff from the Railway Protection Force acted promptly by giving her first aid treatment and then shifting her to a hospital for further treatment. It is not clear how the injury occurred.
-
Prior to 2023 state polls, Tripura parties prepare for village panel elections
Ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2023, the political parties of Tripura are gearing up for the upcoming village committee polls of the autonomous district council. The High Court of Tripura, in a recent verdict, requested the state government to announce the schedule of village committee polls of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and complete the poll process with declaration of results by first week of November.
-
Wife, granddaughter of retired cop killed in Meerut; robbery suspected: Police
In a tragic incident, the wife of a retired head constable and their granddaughter were killed by unknown assailants in their Meerut house on Sunday, police said. The murder took place in G block locality of Shastri Nagar under Nauchandi police station. Circle officer of Civil lines area Devendra Singh said police teams were on the spot and investigating the incident. The former policeman's wife and their 12-year-old granddaughter were also in the house.
-
Bihar: ‘Supernatural baba’ dupes people, claims to cure cancer; remains at large
A supernatural baba claiming to be a reincarnation of goddess Kali and able to cure all diseases, allegedly cheated thousands of people in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Identified as Mukesh Nonia, Mukesh's is currently on the run. Station house officer of Sujabad police station in Varanasi district, Sub inspector Sufiyan Khan, led the team that raided Mukesh's house. A manhunt to nab the accused has been launched, police said.
