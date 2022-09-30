India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida bags best convention centre award

Greater Noida: The India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida was adjudged the best convention centre by the union ministry of tourism on Wednesday. The Best Standalone Convention Centre award was conferred during the National Tourism Awards 2022 ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan. The award was presented to Rakesh Kumar, chairman, and Sudeep Sarcar, chief executive officer, India Exposition Mart Ltd by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Ajay Bhatt, minister of state for tourism.

According to officials said, the venue is a prominent meetings, incentives, conferences & exhibitions (MICE) destination in India and hosts over 200 exhibitions a year. Kumar said that the Expo Mart is strategically located in Greater Noida and is a prominent MICE destination in India. “The venue will soon have a 134-bed hotel inside the premises. Energy saving has been a priority and the mart’s 3.5-megawatt solar power generation plant is a testimony to this vision,” he said.

The mart has 14 multipurpose halls and 800 permanent showrooms for Indian exporters. It witnesses about two lakh visitors per day during exhibitions. Many prominent personalities, including the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers and chief ministers regularly frequent the venue for various exhibitions and conventions. Two such prominent events held at the venue are the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair and the Auto Expo – The Motor Show.