INDIAWOOD 2025 draws global industry to Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA An ongoing four-day woodworking and furniture manufacturing exhibition -- INDIAWOOD 2025 – at the India Expo Mart & Centre in Greater Noida, has drawn industry leaders, manufacturers, and technology providers from over 30 countries showcasing 600 brands, highlighting India’s growing prominence in the global woodworking sector. The event, marking its 25th anniversary, has drawn industry leaders, manufacturers, and technology providers from over 30 nations, highlighting India’s growing prominence in the global woodworking sector. (HT Photos)

Industry experts, on Friday, the second day of the event, said the event reflects the sector’s transformation—driven by automation, sustainable practices, and advanced materials—positioning India as a key player in global furniture manufacturing.

Sonia Prashar, managing director of NuernbergMesse India, organiser of the event, said India’s furniture market is projected to reach $37.18 billion by 2030.

She credited the rapid expansion to the adoption of modern technologies and eco-friendly production methods, trends that are prominently showcased at this year’s INDIAWOOD.

Frederik Meyer, president of Eumabois, an association representing European woodworking technology manufacturers, said India is emerging as “a significant hub for high-quality and sustainable furniture”.

Meyer also highlighted Europe’s role in supporting India’s growth, with European firms presenting AI-driven automation, precision CNC (or machine tools controlling computerised) systems, and other cutting-edge solutions aimed to enhance efficiency and quality in manufacturing.

The exhibition is also hosting technical seminars and panel discussions. On Friday, experts examined wood’s role in modern architecture, emphasising sustainability and contemporary aesthetics.

Other sessions focused on global trade opportunities, digital transformation in manufacturing, and sustainable sourcing—critical topics as India’s economy is projected to grow at 6.7% in 2026-27.

Sivakumar Venugopal, group director of NuernbergMesse India, said: “From manual craftsmanship to automation, from traditional materials to sustainable solutions, INDIAWOOD has been at the forefront of industry evolution. Our focus remains on providing businesses with future-ready solutions and fostering global collaborations,” he said.

The exhibition will last till March 9.